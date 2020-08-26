Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $83,381,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

BAC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 466,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,168,744. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

