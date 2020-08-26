Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.25. 1,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

