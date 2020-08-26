Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $7.42 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 468,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $91,597,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $59,051,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $49,325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $33,367,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $24,594,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.55. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

