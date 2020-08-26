Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 33,400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. 6,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.