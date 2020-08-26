Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 8,700 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $22,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 528.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 369.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 48,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total transaction of $618,990.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.22. 781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

