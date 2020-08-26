Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 178.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after acquiring an additional 707,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after purchasing an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

