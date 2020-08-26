Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.29% of Tortoise Acquisition worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tortoise Acquisition by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000.

Tortoise Acquisition stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 41,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

In other Tortoise Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $21,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tortoise Acquisition Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

