Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 14,900 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 71.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 213,842 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,250. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. UBS Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

