Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 16,262 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Novanta worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,020,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,447,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 419,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,332.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $3,436,785. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.56. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. Novanta Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $117.93. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

