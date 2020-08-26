Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 19,100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $208,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.32. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

