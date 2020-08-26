Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $9 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.94. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,647,108. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

