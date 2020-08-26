Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Cap Tops $13.01 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $722,268.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00127435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01677176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00154067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s total supply is 499,999,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,994,120 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im.

