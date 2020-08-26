Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,682 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.47% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $96,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773,710 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,585,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,776,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,599,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,066.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Insiders have sold 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.39. 443,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

