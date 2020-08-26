Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,518,000 after acquiring an additional 597,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,758,000 after buying an additional 256,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ALXN. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. 22,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,272. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $121.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.