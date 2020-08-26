Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 229.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,976,438 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.48% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $36,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7,966.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,418 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

