Algorand One Day Trading Volume Hits $183.59 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Algorand has a market cap of $418.74 million and $183.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00004753 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. In the last week, Algorand has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.01663136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00194808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00150688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,303,088,850 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.