Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Align Technology worth $48,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,249 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $296.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

