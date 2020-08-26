Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Alleghany worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,227,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $630.00.

Shares of Y opened at $548.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -115.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

