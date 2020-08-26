Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $801.00

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $801.00 and traded as high as $812.44. Alliance Trust shares last traded at $812.00, with a volume of 111,417 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 801 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 733.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 25.18%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £531.30 ($694.24).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

