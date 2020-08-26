AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,598.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $243,658.05 and approximately $1,598.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

