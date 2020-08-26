Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of AOSL opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.