Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $38.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,644.13. 2,595,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,652.79. The company has a market cap of $1,118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,518.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,383.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

