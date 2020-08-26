Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $38.80 on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,647. The company has a market capitalization of $1,078.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,518.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,383.31. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,608.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.