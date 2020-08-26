Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.30). Alphatec also posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,546. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,929 shares of company stock worth $272,713. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

