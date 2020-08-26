Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ALPN opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 1,120.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

