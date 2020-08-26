Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Trading Down 11%

Shares of Alps Alpine Co. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) fell 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $113.00 and last traded at $113.00. 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alps Alpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alps Alpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TYOYY)

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.