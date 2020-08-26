Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Up 9.7%

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.91 and last traded at $119.57. 5,544,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 2,027,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.59. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $298,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $433,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,384 shares of company stock worth $24,465,865 in the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alteryx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 371.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,387,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

