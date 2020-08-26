ALX Oncology Limited’s (NASDAQ:INZY) Quiet Period Will End on September 2nd

ALX Oncology’s (NASDAQ:INZY) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 2nd. ALX Oncology had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $112,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During ALX Oncology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

INZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

INZY opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

About ALX Oncology

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.