Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $843,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. China International Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,380.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,476.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,656.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

