Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,936 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,135,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,038,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,865,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 113,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $314,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,476.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,380.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,656.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.