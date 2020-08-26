Ambarella (AMBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMBA opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

