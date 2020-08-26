American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,934 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 309.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

AAL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 1,453,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,507,656. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

