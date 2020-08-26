American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufact. posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 130.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 116,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 224,936 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 21.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $782.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

