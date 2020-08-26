American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 189,997 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

NYSE:AMH opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

