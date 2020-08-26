American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.43. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 246,160 shares changing hands.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

