AmonD (AMON) Market Cap Hits $3.24 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 92.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $1,589.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00127435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.01677176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00193445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00154067 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,591,219 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, BitMart, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.