Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADAP. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gavin Wood bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,611 shares of company stock worth $4,735,402. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

