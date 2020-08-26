Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COG traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

