Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $741,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 172.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 11.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 47.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. 345,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,600. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

