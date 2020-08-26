Analysts Anticipate Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tidewater’s earnings. Tidewater posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,750%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tidewater will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tidewater.

Get Tidewater alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of SII traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Tidewater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,725.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tidewater Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tidewater (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.