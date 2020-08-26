Analysts Anticipate US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $237.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $240.70 million. US Ecology reported sales of $167.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $926.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $933.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $992.30 million, with estimates ranging from $968.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in US Ecology by 55.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

