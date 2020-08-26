Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 26th (BBAVY, CGASY, CQP, EQNR, LSTR, MPX, NARI, NLST, OMER, PGRE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 26th:

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGASY) was downgraded by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $127.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products of patients suffering from venous diseases. The company’s product offering consists of minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical throm bectomy devices. Inari Medical Inc. is based in IRVINE, CALIFORNIA. “

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

