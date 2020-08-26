Analysts Expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.22). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 691.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.30. 301,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,353. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

