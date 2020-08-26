Analysts Expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $281.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $283.90 million. Navient reported sales of $312.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Navient by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Navient by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

