Analysts Expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $454.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.50 million and the highest is $458.40 million. Qiagen posted sales of $382.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,726.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

