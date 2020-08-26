Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 26th (ADYEN, CRM, HEN3, KZMYY, LIVX, LOV, LPTX, LQDA, LRLCY, LVMUY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 26th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

