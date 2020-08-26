Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fastly (FSLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) in the last few weeks:

8/24/2020 – Fastly was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Fastly is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Fastly had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Fastly had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/6/2020 – Fastly had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/10/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/10/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/6/2020 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.33 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,021,650 shares in the company, valued at $81,895,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,079,079.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 964,570 shares of company stock valued at $76,422,510. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

