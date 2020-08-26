Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PaySign (PAYS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS):

8/20/2020 – PaySign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

8/19/2020 – PaySign had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – PaySign was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

8/13/2020 – PaySign had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

7/8/2020 – PaySign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

7/1/2020 – PaySign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Shares of PaySign stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,693. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $347.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Get PaySign Inc alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,750,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in PaySign by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 915,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 238,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter valued at $689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PaySign by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132,279 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PaySign in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.