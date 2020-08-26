Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Norma Group (NOEJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Norma Group (ETR: NOEJ):

8/20/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Norma Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/17/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Norma Group was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €27.22 ($32.02) on Wednesday. Norma Group SE has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The stock has a market cap of $867.30 million and a P/E ratio of 126.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.64.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

