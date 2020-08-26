Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

PLAN stock traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,254,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after buying an additional 246,155 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

